Golden Ticket Shatter 1g
by Rebel Roots FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our Shatter is professionally extracted in-house from premium locally procured flower, creating a beautifully homogenous golden hue slab, rich in terpenes and THC.
About this brand
Rebel Roots Farms
About this strain
Golden Ticket
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Golden Ticket from Archive Seeds Bank is a 50/50 hybrid strain that gives you special access to euphoria’s top floor. Combining genetics from Golden Goat and Face Off OG, Golden Ticket balances full-body relaxation with invigorating cerebral qualities. Its aroma is an enticing mix of tangy lemon, sweet lime, and sour skunk. Keep in mind, Golden Ticket may also refer to a phenotypic variation of Chernobyl, a hybrid from TGA Seeds.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.