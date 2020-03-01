 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Slurricane

by Red Dirt Sungrown

About this product

Slurricane is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through a potent cross of the delicious Do-Si-Dos X Purple Punch strains. If you're an indica lover who appreciates a super flavorful toke and a potent punch of effects, look no further – Slurricane will totally have you dazed with its delicious combination. This bud packs a super sweet fruity berry flavor accented by spicy tropical fruits and earth upon exhale. The aroma takes a pungent turn, with a spicy earthy overtone that's accented by herbs and berries. The Slurricane high settles in a few minutes after your first delicious exhale, creeping up on the back of your head with tingly effects before suddenly taking hold. You'll feel a soaring euphoria grow and grow, filling you with an expansive happiness that pushes out any negative thoughts. A potent body high comes next, lulling you into a completely couch-locked state that has you totally immovable for hours and hours on end. Thanks to these effects and its super potent 20-28% average THC level, Slurricane is the perfect choice for treating patients suffering from migraines or headaches chronic pain, cramps or muscle spasms and chronic fatigue. This bud has fluffy grape-shaped oversized dark olive green nugs with rich purple undertones, thin amber hairs and a coating of purple-tinted tiny white crystal trichomes.

Carlythebaddestt

TERPENES ARE ON POINT!!! My favorite smell right now for sure 🤩

Rhector59

Good mellow high. Takes stress away and puts you in a chill, relaxed state. Lasts awhile is kinda of a creeper.

kellyrebecca112

Just tried this strain from Peak Wow Pain? What pain!

Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries. 

About this brand

