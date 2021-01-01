 Loading…

Indica

Royal Remedies Granddaddy Purple Delta 8 THC Cartridge

by Royal Remedies

$29.99MSRP

Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridges with 1000mg total material Serving Size: One puff Servings per Vape Cartridge: varies depending on the size of puffs Tank: Glass Ingredients: Δ8THC oil and granddaddy purple terpenes

Our legacy of organic farming practices and plant growth optimization has produced CBD Hemp Flower of maximized cannabidiol and terpene concentrations. All of our CBD Hemp Flower has been hand-harvested and dried to ensure a royal experience.

Granddaddy Purple

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.

Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

