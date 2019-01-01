Blueberry Headband Balance Live Resin 1g
About this product
RYTHM concentrates are thoughtfully extracted from the finest hand-trimmed flower to preserve rich terpene profiles. RYTHM Balance (hybrid) provides a warm, easygoing lift that takes the edge off without slowing you down. Depending on consistency, live concentrates can be vaporized, smoked, and/or dabbed. Blueberries peppered with diesel undertones make RYTHM Blueberry Headband a show piece. True to its name, you can expect a head rush Balanced with a mild body high.
About this strain
Blueberry Headband
Several renditions of the Blueberry Headband hybrid are known to exist, which is unsurprising considering the popularity of its parent strains, but the original Blueberry Headband from NorCal’s Emerald Triangle Seeds is the most documented version. Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush into a 50/50 indica-sativa hybrid that smells of diesel, berries and pepper. Growers can expect medium-tall, bushy plants with huge yields of highly resinous colas. Blueberry Headband produces a hybrid-type high, with a nice cerebral rush and relaxing body effect.