RYTHM Hybrid Ready to Use Vape Pen Cereal Milk 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Cereal Milk [orig: Strawberry Lemonade x Thin Mint Cookies] is a balanced hybrid with a fruity and sweet berry pine flavor and aroma.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Cereal Milk
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.
