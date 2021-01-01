 Loading…

Hybrid

RYTHM Hybrid Terp Sap Cereal Milk 1g

by RYTHM

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid Terp Sap contains 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: Cereal Milk [orig: Strawberry Lemonade x Thin Mint Cookies] is a balanced hybrid with a fruity and sweet berry pine flavor and aroma.

About this brand

Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Cereal Milk

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.

