RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Night Terror 1g
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Night Terror [orig: Blue Dream x Rare Darkness #1] is a relaxing indica dominant strain, featuring luscious blueberry flavors and subtle notes of lemon, pine, and diesel.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Night Terror
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Night Terror, also known as "Night Terror OG," is a calming indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Dream with Rare Darkness. This strain produces effects that are buzzy, tingly and relaxing - ideal for melting away stress after a long day. Night Terror tastes like blueberries with subtle notes of lemon, pine, and diesel. This strain is a one-size-fits-all, ideal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and insomnia. Growers say Night Terror has an average flowering time of 90 days and produces lime green buds. Night Terror is 70% indica and 30% sativa.
