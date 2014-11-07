ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Rare Darkness
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Rare Darkness

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.6 131 reviews

Rare Darkness

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 131 reviews

Rare Darkness

From Rare Dankness Seeds comes Rare Darkness, a cross between the prized genetics of Rare Dankness #1 and the sweet flavor of Grape Ape. The flowers are known for being a deep purple and having a thick coating of trichomes. The flavor is best compared to fresh grapes or berries, and the indica influence will leave you uplifted yet relaxed. Rare Darkness might be just the strain to help you get to sleep at night or to fight off headaches and migraines.

Effects

Show all

95 people reported 755 effects
Relaxed 78%
Sleepy 54%
Euphoric 48%
Happy 47%
Hungry 25%
Stress 35%
Insomnia 33%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%
Dizzy 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

131

write a review

Find Rare Darkness nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Rare Darkness nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Rare Dankness #1
parent
Second strain parent
Grape Ape
parent
Strain
Rare Darkness
Strain child
Night Terror OG
child

Products with Rare Darkness

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Rare Darkness nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Rare Darkness, Tutankhamon, Quantum Kush, Gemstone, and Tutti Frutti
New Strains Alert: Rare Darkness, Tutankhamon, Quantum Kush, Gemstone, and Tutti Frutti

Most popular in