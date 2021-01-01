RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Pen Critical Kush 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Critical Kush [orig: Critical Mass x OG Kush] is a relaxing indica dominant strain that epitomizes dank with aromas of kushy earth, wild herbs, and a hint of citrus.
About this brand
About this strain
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Critical Kush is a potent indica marijuana strain. Bred by Barney’s Farm, this popular strain blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.
