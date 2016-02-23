RYTHM
RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Pen Critical Kush 300mg
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Critical Kush [orig: Critical Mass x OG Kush] is a relaxing indica dominant strain that epitomizes dank with aromas of kushy earth, wild herbs, and a hint of citrus.
Critical Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
473 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
