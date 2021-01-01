 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Flower Night Terror 1/8oz
Indica

RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Flower Night Terror 1/8oz

by RYTHM

Write a review
RYTHM Cannabis Flower RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Flower Night Terror 1/8oz

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Night Terror [orig: Blue Dream x Rare Darkness #1] is a relaxing indica dominant strain, featuring luscious blueberry flavors and subtle notes of lemon, pine, and diesel.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Night Terror

Night Terror
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Night Terror, also known as "Night Terror OG," is a calming indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Dream with Rare Darkness. This strain produces effects that are buzzy, tingly and relaxing - ideal for melting away stress after a long day. Night Terror tastes like blueberries with subtle notes of lemon, pine, and diesel. This strain is a one-size-fits-all, ideal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and insomnia. Growers say Night Terror has an average flowering time of 90 days and produces lime green buds. Night Terror is 70% indica and 30% sativa.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review