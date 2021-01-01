RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Flower Night Terror 1/8oz
RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Night Terror [orig: Blue Dream x Rare Darkness #1] is a relaxing indica dominant strain, featuring luscious blueberry flavors and subtle notes of lemon, pine, and diesel.
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Night Terror, also known as "Night Terror OG," is a calming indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Dream with Rare Darkness. This strain produces effects that are buzzy, tingly and relaxing - ideal for melting away stress after a long day. Night Terror tastes like blueberries with subtle notes of lemon, pine, and diesel. This strain is a one-size-fits-all, ideal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and insomnia. Growers say Night Terror has an average flowering time of 90 days and produces lime green buds. Night Terror is 70% indica and 30% sativa.
