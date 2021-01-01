Bubba Fett is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Stardawg and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. This strain has an aroma that is pungent, skunky and dank with a hint of sweetness. Bubba Fett provides relaxing and sedating effects (the opposite of what a bounty hunter needs), so it's important to save this strain for evening use. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to loss of appetite, so make sure you have some snacks around as Bubba Fett is known to cause the munchies.