Phone Home is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Strawberry Banana. This strain produces potent effects that build up slowly over time, so it's important to take it slow with this one. Upon your first hit, you'll feel uplifted and blissful. As the Phone Home effects continue to build, you'll start feeling a tingling sensation behind your eyes - that's when the relaxation starts to kick in. At this point, you'll be lulled into a sedative state that is free of stress and worries. For this reason, Phone Home is best consumed during the evening hours and is an ideal strain choice for consumers with a high THC tolerance. You can expect this strain to smell woody and taste fruity like strawberries with spicy undertones, although some consumers report tasting notes of chocolate and vanilla. Medical marijuana patients turn to Phone Home to relieve symptoms associated with depression, chronic pain, and loss of appetite. According to growers, this resinous strain features beautiful light green foliage dotted with purple hues. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Phone Home, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.