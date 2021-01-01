 Loading…

Hybrid

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Citrus Sap 1g

by rythm

rythm Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Citrus Sap 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM Sativa Dominant 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Citrus Sap [orig: GG#4 x Tangerine] is an energizing and euphoric sativa dominant strain, bursting with flavors of juicy oranges and pine sap. MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Citrus Sap

Citrus Sap
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

From Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics, Citrus Sap is a hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Tangie. Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a sweet mandarin orange aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. Its flowering time averages between 65 to 70 days.

