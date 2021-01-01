 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Black Bubba
Indica

Black Bubba

by Seatac Processing Group

Write a review
Seatac Processing Group Cannabis Flower Black Bubba

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Seatac Processing Group Logo

About this strain

Black Bubba

Black Bubba
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Black Bubba is an indica-dominant cross of Bubba Kush and Black Russian. The resulting buds carry a sweet aroma with subtle fruit notes that produce earthy flavors of hash and pine. The relaxing indica effects calm body pains, stimulate the appetite, and are known to sedate the body into a state of couchlock.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review