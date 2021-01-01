Indica
Black Bubba
by Seatac Processing GroupWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Seatac Processing Group
About this strain
Black Bubba
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Black Bubba is an indica-dominant cross of Bubba Kush and Black Russian. The resulting buds carry a sweet aroma with subtle fruit notes that produce earthy flavors of hash and pine. The relaxing indica effects calm body pains, stimulate the appetite, and are known to sedate the body into a state of couchlock.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.