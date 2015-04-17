ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.3 86 reviews

Black Russian is an indica-dominant strain bred by Delicious Seeds, who created this strain by crossing a Black Domina mother with White Russian. Notes of mango and citrus collide with lemon candy to create a medley of sweet tropical aromas that burst from Black Russian’s compact buds. This strain is known for her potency and endurance, making Black Russian the perfect choice for either patients seeking long-lasting symptom relief or anyone in need of deep relaxation of both mind and body.

54 people reported 340 effects
Relaxed 75%
Sleepy 46%
Euphoric 40%
Happy 25%
Focused 22%
Anxiety 25%
Stress 24%
Pain 20%
Insomnia 18%
Depression 14%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 1%

86

Black Domina
White Russian
Black Russian
Black Rose
Sputnik
New Strains Alert: Black Russian, Dutch Queen, Glad Max, Everlast, and More
