 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Critical Mass Seeds

Critical Mass Seeds

by Seed King

Write a review
Seed King Cannabis Seeds Critical Mass Seeds
Seed King Cannabis Seeds Critical Mass Seeds
Seed King Cannabis Seeds Critical Mass Seeds

$49.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Critical Mass is the heaviest plant currently in production both in & outdoor. With uncompromising medical potency, a pungent fruity aroma, and the largest yields available she is a HUGE addition to any garden. Critical Mass is hands down the largest yielding cannabis strain currently in production! She has been back crossed to one of our more fragrant and pungent Critical Mass phenotypes creating the largest fruitiest Critical Mass possible! Her genetic pedigree originating from a particularly heavy Afghani combined with the original Skunk #1. Known to produce kolas so large they literally snap off under their own weight. Her medicinal value and Afghani heritage is evident in her powerfully narcotic effects. So if you demand high yields with an even higher potency Critical Mass is the only choice!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Critical Mass

Critical Mass
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Critical Mass is a combination of Afghani and Skunk #1 that originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank. With a large "critical mass" of production, branches tend to snap from the weight of these dense buds. Flowering time is approximately 6-8 weeks, with a heavy leaf to flower ratio. However, due to the large production of flowering, this strain is susceptible to mold which can be reduced by growing indoors to reduce humidity. 

About this brand

Seed King Logo
Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.