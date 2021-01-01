Select Elite 1g Lemon Tree - Hybrid
About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
About this brand
Select Oil
About this strain
Lemon Tree
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Lemon Tree is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. This strain features a flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects that can be euphoric. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with inflammation and chronic pain.
