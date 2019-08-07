Loading…
Logo for the brand Select Oil

Select Oil

Select Elite 1g Lemon Tree - Hybrid

HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new
strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.

Lemon Tree effects

Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
