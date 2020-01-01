Yocan Evolve Plus Advanced Vape Pen 2020 Version
by Yocan®
1 piece
$38.16
Pickup 15.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Contains 60-75% THC Our cannabis extracts are made with supercritical (high pressure) CO2. No separation, no reintroduction, just pure virgin CO2 oil with naturally present native terpenes for a full-bodied, true cannabis flavor
Pineapple Upside Down Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple Trainwreck with Cookie Monster. This strain produces effects that relax muscles, relieve tension and improve mood. Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake with a sharp, loud aroma that is delicious and unique. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, inflammation and depression.
Be the first to review this product.