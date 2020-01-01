 Loading…

Select CO2 1g Pineapple Upside Down Cake - Hybrid

by Select Oil

Contains 60-75% THC Our cannabis extracts are made with supercritical (high pressure) CO2. No separation, no reintroduction, just pure virgin CO2 oil with naturally present native terpenes for a full-bodied, true cannabis flavor

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards' Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon's Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Pineapple Upside Down Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple Trainwreck with Cookie Monster. This strain produces effects that relax muscles, relieve tension and improve mood. Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake with a sharp, loud aroma that is delicious and unique. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, inflammation and depression.

