Hybrid

4.2 221 reviews

Pineapple Trainwreck

aka Pineapple Wreck

Pineapple Trainwreck

Bring together the popular clear-headed effects of Pineapple Express and the pain relief qualities of Trainwreck and you get this happy sativa. Pineapple Trainwreck has an earthy aroma and a fruity flavor that usually takes more after its pineapple parent. Long-lasting and potent, this strain hits hard at first, but mellows into a state where being sociable or getting things done is possible. The buzz tends to be more mellow than active, though, so don’t be surprised if verbal activity is all you get around to.

Effects

Happy 56%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 48%
Relaxed 46%
Creative 39%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 32%
Pain 31%
Depression 25%
Nausea 15%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 20%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 5%

Reviews

221

Lineage

Trainwreck
Pineapple Express
Pineapple Trainwreck
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
