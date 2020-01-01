 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Select CO2 1g Trainwreck - Hybrid
Hybrid

Select CO2 1g Trainwreck - Hybrid

by Select Oil

Write a review
Select Oil Vaping Vape Pens Select CO2 1g Trainwreck - Hybrid

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Contains 60-75% THC Our cannabis extracts are made with supercritical (high pressure) CO2. No separation, no reintroduction, just pure virgin CO2 oil with naturally present native terpenes for a full-bodied, true cannabis flavor

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.  ------------ For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states) Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug. Keep out of reach of children. CDPH-10001355 Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug. Keep out of reach of children. CDPH-10001355

About this strain

Trainwreck

Trainwreck
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Terpinolene

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review