Humble Pie Wizard Pre-Roll 1g
by Shannon's Best Buds
About this product
Humble Pie Wizard Pre-Roll 1g by Shannon's Best Buds
About this brand
Shannon's Best Buds
About this strain
Humble Pie
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Humble Pie is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie and Grandpa's Breath. Humble Pie has a delicious taste - combining flavors that are sweet with berries and sour with citrus. Humble Pie provides a euhporic and uplifting experience that eventually lulls you into a state of calm and relaxation. Humble Pie is the perfect strain for relaxing after a long and stressful day. Medical marijuana patients choose Humble Pie for conditions like muscle spasms and chronic fatigue.
