Hybrid

Humble Pie Wizard Pre-Roll 1g

by Shannon's Best Buds

Shannon's Best Buds Cannabis Pre-rolls Humble Pie Wizard Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Humble Pie Wizard Pre-Roll 1g by Shannon's Best Buds

About this brand

About this strain

Humble Pie

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Humble Pie is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie and Grandpa's Breath. Humble Pie has a delicious taste - combining flavors that are sweet with berries and sour with citrus. Humble Pie provides a euhporic and uplifting experience that eventually lulls you into a state of calm and relaxation. Humble Pie is the perfect strain for relaxing after a long and stressful day. Medical marijuana patients choose Humble Pie for conditions like muscle spasms and chronic fatigue.

