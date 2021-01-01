Humble Pie is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie and Grandpa's Breath. Humble Pie has a delicious taste - combining flavors that are sweet with berries and sour with citrus. Humble Pie provides a euhporic and uplifting experience that eventually lulls you into a state of calm and relaxation. Humble Pie is the perfect strain for relaxing after a long and stressful day. Medical marijuana patients choose Humble Pie for conditions like muscle spasms and chronic fatigue.