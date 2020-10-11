Loading…
Logo for the brand Shannon's Best Buds

Shannon's Best Buds

Humble Pie Wizard Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Humble Pie effects

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
28% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
PTSD
28% of people say it helps with ptsd
