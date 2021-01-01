 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solventless
  5. Super Silver Haze Rosin 1g
Sativa

Super Silver Haze Rosin 1g

by Shannon's Best Buds

Shannon's Best Buds Concentrates Solventless Super Silver Haze Rosin 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Where we run out of this strain quickly, rest assured, we have it in rosin form! This will wake you up and get you motivated in a single hit. Pain? What's that? Move over! Super Silver Haze to the rescue and on toward a bright day! Beware of terpene explosion!

About this brand

Shannon's Best Buds Logo

About this strain

Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

