Shannon's Best Buds
Super Silver Haze Rosin 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Where we run out of this strain quickly, rest assured, we have it in rosin form! This will wake you up and get you motivated in a single hit. Pain? What's that? Move over! Super Silver Haze to the rescue and on toward a bright day! Beware of terpene explosion!
Super Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!