Hybrid

Trainwreck Cartridge 1g

by Shannon's Best Buds

Shannon's Best Buds Concentrates Cartridges Trainwreck Cartridge 1g

About this product

An 80 % Sativa that helps to relieve chronic pain, migraines, inflammation, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, anxiety, depression and muscle spasms. The list goes on!

About this brand

About this strain

Trainwreck

Trainwreck
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

