Trainwreck Cartridge 1g

HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

An 80 % Sativa that helps to relieve chronic pain, migraines, inflammation, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, anxiety, depression and muscle spasms. The list goes on!

Trainwreck effects

Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
