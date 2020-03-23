Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Solvent-free and sourced from local organic farms, our CBD cartridge contains full spectrum CBD that provides instant soothing and calming affects. The high purity and refined quality of the cartridge offers a subtle cannabis flavor. With 0% THC, the cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery. Its ease of use and instant affects makes it the perfect solution to reduce stress, anxiety, and to relax and unwind. Quicker absorption and effects than edibles No GMOs, chemicals or solvents 100% Natural 0% THC Lab Tested | 100% Organic | Made in the USA
on March 23rd, 2020
This is the perfect cartridge. There’s no fake taste at all. Just a hint of weed lol
on March 23rd, 2020
I absolutely Love this pure cbd cart!
on March 22nd, 2020
I bought this and got a free battery with it. Awesome deal!