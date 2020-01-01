 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Harlequin CBD Cartridge 1g
Sativa

Harlequin CBD Cartridge 1g

by Skagit Organics

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Harlequin

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Harlequin is a 75/25 sativa-dominant strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. A descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains, you can depend on Harlequin to provide clear-headed, alert sativa effects. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective out there for treatment of pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. Flavors can range from earthy musk to sweet mango, but without a doubt, what draws crowds to Harlequin is its ability to relax without sedation and to relieve without intoxication.

About this brand

Skagit Organics Logo
We began as a medical collective of growers, processors, and dispenseries providing quality products to people who truly need them. We work hard to ensure the products we make are safe and effective. At Skagit Organics we are striving to be the premier processor of high quality flower and alcohol extracted cannabis oils in Washington State. We make all of our oils with organic food grade alcohol. We never use butane or other toxic hydrocarbon solvents so you don't have to worry about impurities in your oil. Our process leaves a super clean oil with a more complete terpene profile for enhanced flavor and more distinct high. We hope you love our products as much as we enjoy making them.