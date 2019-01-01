 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Candy Glue

by Sky High Gardens

$13.00MSRP

About this product

Notable Terpenes: Terpinolene, Limonene Light up and savor the moment with Candy Glue. A trichome-laden flower or powder-sugary treat? This conflectionary will ease you into amusement as you revel in the candy-like aroma, birthed by revolutionary lineage. Pacifiy the chaotic mind and replenish the physical being. Exhale the saccharine smoke and drift comfortably.

About this strain

Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored cannabis bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are surprisingly uplifting, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

About this brand

Sky High Gardens Logo
WE LIVE CRAFT CANNABIS. Sky High Gardens resides on 1st Avenue South, adjacent to Starbucks headquarters, where we hear the crowd from Safeco and Qwest fields roar. With such close proximity to downtown Seattle we are often asked “Why grow here?” yet to us, it is an afterthought. This is where we live, so this is where the plants take root. Aided by cool Puget Sound marine air, our ocean grown buds are an inspiration for our hard work and represent our relentless pursuit of top quality. Our commitment to excellence began as a medical operation, and remains the center piece as the Sky High brand grows in size. Quality cannot be forced, however by providing unparalleled attention to detail we create an atmosphere in which the plants are encouraged to thrive and mature to their full potential. At Sky High Gardens, Craft is defined by taking the extra care necessary to cultivate in small batches which produce flavor and effect miles above the rest.