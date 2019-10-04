lightoneup22
on October 4th, 2019
package arrived much sooner than expected. I’m really liking this pen in comparison to the one I grabbed from the gas station. Will be using this from now!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This product can be found online at skybluevapor.com It’s slim, portable, and extremely effective. The all new SkyBlue Essential is just what you need for vaping all your favorite oils! This is our most user friendly product to date with no buttons to press or temperatures to set. Everything you need is included in your travel case to get you vaping oils right away! You can fill our patented Terp Cell™ cartridge for use with your own oils or you may attach a pre-filled 510 thread cartridge of your choosing. The SkyBlue Essential battery is compatible with most 510 thread cartrdiges. Some exceptions may include oversized 1ml cartridges. If you have any questions if this product will work with you, just send us a message prior to purchase at customercare@skybluevapor.com
on October 4th, 2019
package arrived much sooner than expected. I’m really liking this pen in comparison to the one I grabbed from the gas station. Will be using this from now!
on October 4th, 2019
The auto draw makes this the most user-friendly vape I’ve tried. Just screw in a cart and enjoy flavorful hits.
on October 2nd, 2019
I met the owners at Boston Freedom Rally, they truly care about the products they produce and answered every question I had. I didn’t think they would be so young but who cares :)
Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.