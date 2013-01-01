 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. Stashrock™ Amber

Stashrock™ Amber

by stashrocks.com

Write a review
stashrocks.com Storage Concentrate Storage Stashrock™ Amber

$44.99MSRP

About this product

Like the Stashrock™, this rock is also cast from a real, thoughtfully selected rock using only the finest materials. Our exclusive Double Lid further protects the contents from infiltration. All supplied products are made in the USA. A high performance, eco-friendly hydraulic concrete mix is used for its inertness and durability. It is a sand base, non-metallic material with no added chlorides. This material has an ultimate strength of over 9,000 psi - so yeah - it's a rock. Stashrocks are artisan crafted in small batches - each hand finished and numbered. No 2 Stashrocks are alike. Copyright 2013, 2018 LRU. The Trademarks "Stashrock™", "Stashrocks™" and "Original Stashrock™" are owned by LRU, Fenton, MI. USA. diversion safe stash rock Contact us via stashrocks.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Alien Rock Candy

Alien Rock Candy

Alien Rock Candy by Alien Genetics is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aroma as sweet as the name suggests. This Sour Dubble and Tahoe Alien cross captures a fruity, citrus aroma that carries through until the exhale. Full relaxation of the mind and body make this strain ideal for the end of an active or stressful day, with a heaviness that segueways nicely into sleep. The effects may take a few minutes to peak, but Alien Rock Candy packs a powerful euphoric punch once it sets in. A good choice for both novice and expert growers alike, Alien Rock Candy finishes around 8 weeks into its flowering cycle. 

About this brand

stashrocks.com Logo
Creator and maker of many a stash rock - Stashrocks™ diversion safe