About this product
Like the Stashrock™, this rock is also cast from a real, thoughtfully selected rock using only the finest materials. Our exclusive Double Lid further protects the contents from infiltration. All supplied products are made in the USA. A high performance, eco-friendly hydraulic concrete mix is used for its inertness and durability. It is a sand base, non-metallic material with no added chlorides. This material has an ultimate strength of over 9,000 psi - so yeah - it's a rock. Stashrocks are artisan crafted in small batches - each hand finished and numbered. No 2 Stashrocks are alike. Copyright 2013, 2018 LRU. The Trademarks "Stashrock™", "Stashrocks™" and "Original Stashrock™" are owned by LRU, Fenton, MI. USA. diversion safe stash rock Contact us via stashrocks.com
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Alien Rock Candy
Alien Rock Candy by Alien Genetics is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aroma as sweet as the name suggests. This Sour Dubble and Tahoe Alien cross captures a fruity, citrus aroma that carries through until the exhale. Full relaxation of the mind and body make this strain ideal for the end of an active or stressful day, with a heaviness that segueways nicely into sleep. The effects may take a few minutes to peak, but Alien Rock Candy packs a powerful euphoric punch once it sets in. A good choice for both novice and expert growers alike, Alien Rock Candy finishes around 8 weeks into its flowering cycle.