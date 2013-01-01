About this product

Like the Stashrock™, this rock is also cast from a real, thoughtfully selected rock using only the finest materials. Our exclusive Double Lid further protects the contents from infiltration. All supplied products are made in the USA. A high performance, eco-friendly hydraulic concrete mix is used for its inertness and durability. It is a sand base, non-metallic material with no added chlorides. This material has an ultimate strength of over 9,000 psi - so yeah - it's a rock. Stashrocks are artisan crafted in small batches - each hand finished and numbered. No 2 Stashrocks are alike. Copyright 2013, 2018 LRU. The Trademarks "Stashrock™", "Stashrocks™" and "Original Stashrock™" are owned by LRU, Fenton, MI. USA. diversion safe stash rock Contact us via stashrocks.com