Tropical Trainwreck Panda Pod 0.5g
by Sticky Frog by Grow Op FarmsWrite a review
About this product
The effortless pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment. PAX Era pods combine our pure extracts with the precision heating, long battery life, and personalized session control that are hallmarks of the PAX experience. We formulate our pods with High Terpene Extracts and pure distillate high in THC, CBD, or blends, to offer a pod for your mood or desired effect.
About this brand
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Trainwreck
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.
