 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. KEY LIME PIE - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G
Hybrid

KEY LIME PIE - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G

by STIIIZY

Write a review
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges KEY LIME PIE - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges KEY LIME PIE - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges KEY LIME PIE - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

KEY LIME PIE / INDICA · Taste: Lime, Mint, Spice · Feeling: Relaxed, Creative, Happy · Description: This fast acting Indica can be enjoyed on a lazy day or at night after a long day of work.

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Key Lime Pie is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia. Key Lime Pie is beloved for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production. This strain features flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice. Upon exhale, you'll notice flavors that are earthy and chocolatey. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review