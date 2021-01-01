LA KUSH CAKE - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G
LA KUSH CAKE / HYBRID · Taste: Citrus, Peppery, Herbal · Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy · Description: This relaxing Indica is perfect for winding down.
STIIIZY
About this strain
LA Kush Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
This cross of the popular Wedding Cake and Kush Mints comes from Liberty Health Sciences and Seed Junky Genetics. La Kush Cake is an indica-dominant strain that smells like vanilla and has an earthy peppermint taste. It’s an easy, smooth hitter, and effects take a while to come on. This is a beautiful flower, with green and purple buds covered in frosty trichomes. It’s great for relaxing and winding down at the end of the night without much else to do.
