  5. 24 K Gold a.k.a (Kosher Tangie - Kosher Kush x Tangie) - Healthy clones

24 K Gold a.k.a (Kosher Tangie - Kosher Kush x Tangie) - Healthy clones

by Strainly

Healthy clones - 24 K Gold a.k.a (Kosher Tangie - Kosher Kush x Tangie) + other rare clone-only cultivars on www.strainly.io Many nurseries and breeders

Hmsorlie

Very kief-y lots of crystals burns pretty quick drier than I prefer but effects were optimal for anxiety and a good little buzz. Wish were a bit denser but cool little hybrid 👽

24k Gold

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Also known as Kosher Tangie, 24k Gold is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid that combines the legendary LA strain Kosher Kush with champion sativa Tangie to create something quite unique. Growing tall in its vegetative cycle and very stretchy in flower, this one will need an experienced hand when grown indoors. Most phenotypes will exhibit a sweet orange aroma from the Tangie along with the dark coloration of the Kosher Kush, and will offer a strong citrus flavor when smoked or vaped. 

Strainly’s vision is to empower growers and breeders to preserve genetics while maintaining a balanced relationship benefiting patients, breeders and growers. Our mission is to provide a safe, reliable and convenient access to everything growers need to do what they do best. Strainly allows growers, breeders, nurseries and equipment providers to offer and procure their genetics and equipment while benefiting from a rating/reviews mechanism, fostering trust among the community.