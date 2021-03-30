 Loading…

Hybrid

Banana Kush Cartridge 0.5g

by strane

strane Concentrates Cartridges Banana Kush Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Banana Kush Cartridge 0.5g by strane

About this brand

strane Logo
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Banana Kush

Banana Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.

