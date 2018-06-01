 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Mini-Fuzzies - Sativa

Mini-Fuzzies - Sativa

by Sublime Canna

Skip to Reviews
3.01
Sublime Canna Cannabis Pre-rolls Mini-Fuzzies - Sativa

About this product

When you’re in the market for a quick hit, but don’t want to smoke an entire joint, try Sublime Mini-Fuzzies. These potent pre-rolls start with premium flower – infused with wax - then rolled in kief. Each pack contains three “live” mini joints.

1 customer review

3.01

write a review

Xanadab

I realize that these are pretty popular because they're cute and stuff but the joint sort of limps. It can't support itself. I decided to tear it open and smoke it out of my Pax instead. I only smoked half of the contents and I'm pretty high. A little bit of an anxious sativa. Not exactly unpleasant though. I think I'm more likely to just smoke the King Fuzzie and be super high for special occasions rather than buy the minis but I mean they're cute and they sell nicely. Paranoia level: 3/10.

About this strain

Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

About this brand

Sublime Canna Logo
Sublime Canna is an Oakland-based, award-winning cannabis manufacturing company. We believe in the positive role cannabis can play in enhancing people’s lives, and our mission is to provide consumers with the most pleasurable, effective, and reliable products on the market.