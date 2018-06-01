Xanadab on June 1st, 2018

I realize that these are pretty popular because they're cute and stuff but the joint sort of limps. It can't support itself. I decided to tear it open and smoke it out of my Pax instead. I only smoked half of the contents and I'm pretty high. A little bit of an anxious sativa. Not exactly unpleasant though. I think I'm more likely to just smoke the King Fuzzie and be super high for special occasions rather than buy the minis but I mean they're cute and they sell nicely. Paranoia level: 3/10.