Indica

White Tahoe Cookies

by Tao Gardens

Tao Gardens is a boutique craft cannabis producer focused on holistic no-till farming. We cultivate exclusive strains with a broad spectrum of terpene profiles. Our goal is to keep producing innovative products that we can all be excited to bring to this ever evolving cannabis industry. OLCC approved 21+

About this strain

White Tahoe Cookies

White Tahoe Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

White Tahoe Cookies is an indica-dominant strain created by Kush4Breakfast and distributed by Archive Seed Bank. This strain is a blend of The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut, and exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweeter, hashier notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.

