  5. Private Reserve Syringes - Paris OG

by THClear

About this product

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Paris OG is an indica-dominant strain with calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. Rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.

About this brand

We are the industry leader in solventless distillate. We currently produce Disposable Pens, Cartridges, Honey Pots, Syringes, Edibles, Bath Salts, Joints, Shatter Sticks, THCA, Moon Rocks, Lava Rocks, Crumble, 50/50, and different types of battery kits! For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at ezsupplycannabis@gmail.com.