  TRUFFLE BUTTER | gelato X chocolate kush

TRUFFLE BUTTER | gelato X chocolate kush

by HIGHSMEN

TRUFFLE BUTTER | gelato X chocolate kush
HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds TRUFFLE BUTTER | gelato X chocolate kush

About this product

TRUFFLE BUTTER | gelato X chocolate kush Bred by Purple Caper Seeds

About this strain

Truffle Butter

Truffle Butter

Truffle Butter by THClones is a sedating genetic cross with sweet terpenes. Created by crossing Gelato and Chocolate Kush, this strain's aroma is a mixture of fruit, caramel, and floral notes. Truffle Butter gently sedates the body, turning even seasoned consumers into lethargic couch potatoes. This strain's relaxing qualities make it ideal for abating stress and insomnia. 

 

About this brand

HIGHSMEN Logo
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally breed cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis