Avi grown by Eugenius. Our 1.0 oz tinctures are made with fractionated coconut oil and CO2 full-spectrum cannabis oil. Each batch is strain-specific and can be applied directly in the mouth or added to food or beverage. Total in container - 153mg CBD + 0mg THC Total per serving (28 servings) - 5.47mg CBD + 0mg THC
Avi
The CBD Apothecary
Whole plant, full spectrum, strain specific, cannabis-derived products made in Portland, OR. To achieve the best benefits from cannabis it is best to preserve the cannabinoid and terpenoid profile from a single strain- instead of blending multiple strains. Our strain-specific tinctures and capsules are available at affordable prices for those using cannabis as part of their daily wellness routine. Our capsules are made with Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO- from Farmer's Friend Extracts) + fractionated coconut oil in a vegan cellulose capsule. Our tinctures are made with Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO- from Farmer's Friend Extracts) + fractionated coconut oil.