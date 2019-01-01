 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by The CBD Apothecary

About this product

Grown By East Fork Cultivars Total THC: 62.72mg/container, 2.24mg/serving Toal CBD: 1019.2mg/container, 36.4mg/serving

About this strain

Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a “one-for-one” strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.

About this brand

Whole plant, full spectrum, strain specific, cannabis-derived products made in Portland, OR. To achieve the best benefits from cannabis it is best to preserve the cannabinoid and terpenoid profile from a single strain- instead of blending multiple strains. Our strain-specific tinctures and capsules are available at affordable prices for those using cannabis as part of their daily wellness routine. Our capsules are made with Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO- from Farmer's Friend Extracts) + fractionated coconut oil in a vegan cellulose capsule. Our tinctures are made with Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO- from Farmer's Friend Extracts) + fractionated coconut oil.