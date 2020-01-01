 Loading…
  5. The Clear - Elite Cartridge - Strawberry Banana - 1000mg
Hybrid

The Clear - Elite Cartridge - Strawberry Banana - 1000mg

by The Clear™

The Clear Strawberry Banana is a classic flavor with a complex finesse. The balance of mouthwatering fruit flavors creates a transparent taste where both berry and banana are easily distinguished by the palate. Anytime - Find a balance with our hybrid-like varieties. These flavors will leave you relaxed but focused – perfect for day or night use. Whether you're looking to unwind, connect, inspire, or create - our hybrid profiles will leave you uplifted and refreshed. The Clear™ Elite is the most potent distillate oil on the market. With an oil completely free of filler agents, and a starting potency well over 85% THC, the Elite cartridge is perfect for the moderate to heavy user. Using CCELL hardware, there has never been a better vape experience on the dispensary shelf than the Clear™ Elite.

Strawberry Banana

  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

The Clear™ Logo
The Clear™ was the first a 100% solvent-free cannabis distillate, and is unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear™ Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent and clean. Available in the original terpene-free Lobster Butter™, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our signature flavors, The Clear™ sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis. The Clear™ has something for every user, with options ranging from 90% THC to 65% THC with additional CBD.