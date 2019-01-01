 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com

by The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds

TheSeedPharm.com Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds are a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that hits you as hard as a freight train that you don't see coming. This premium strain burns quick and produces thick smoke that will almost certainly get you coughing. People swear by Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds for its pain relief and other medicinal qualities. The THC content of this strain is about 20-24%. Medicinally, Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds is a great strain for helping treat Depression, Muscle tension, Muscle aches, Soreness, Cramps associated with PMS, RLS, DDD, nausea. Some pain caused by nerve damage. Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds make a patient feel euphoric, happy and uplifted. Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds are great to help relieve stress, pain, and depression. Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds are definitely a strain recommended for experienced smokers. As an outdoor strain, this grows slowly, taking up 9 months before flowering. However, as an indoor strain it only takes about 9 weeks to flower. Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds are a heavy yielder and behaves like a vine once properly nurtured. The thick white resin that give this wonderful strain its unique high and flavor will eventually cover its buds during the flowering stage.

Trainwreck

Trainwreck
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

We carry feminized, auto flowering, and medical marijuana seeds. You can buy our cannabis seeds through our site online. We are located in Canada so we make ordering comfortable for all of north America to buy our marijuana seeds for sale. The Seed Pharm is proud of our cannabis seeds for sale. If you are a medical grower or a craft grower, we have the best strains available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid for Cannabis Seeds. Our pot seeds for sale are strains that have large yields and high THC content. Our prices reflect the marijuana seeds quality and productivity. Buying cheaper marijuana seeds for sale maybe time consuming when producing the best plants on the planet. The Seed Pharm is dedicated in giving you the best quality service and as well producing high yielding marijuana seeds for sale. We have one of the biggest selections online of indoor and outdoor marijuana seeds for sale. Auto flowering marijuana seeds are quick to flower and will automatically flower during the light cycle. Our feminized seeds will produce female plants that is the smokable part which contains thc. We have some of the best deals online for marijuana seeds. Our stealth shipping will make sure that you receive your marijuana seeds for sale are received in good time. Buying our Canadian marijuana seeds is secure as we keep your information discreet and payment processing secret as well. You may pay for your pot seeds online by credit card, email transfer or cash. You can make your online order for your cannabis seeds by communicating with us on chat, phone and or email. We are always here to serve you and provide any answer you need to help with your growing of our marijuana seeds for sale.