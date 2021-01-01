Blue Knight
by Top Cut FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Top Cut Farms
About this strain
Blue Knight
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Myrcene
Blue Knight, also known as "Blue Night" and "Blueberry Knight," is a rare indica-dominant marijuana strain with a noble lineage that stems from Blueberry and Kryptonite genetics. Hues of royal purple twist with deep blues and vivid greens in a visual display as multifaceted as its berry, vanilla aroma. Earthy, woody, and blueberry flavors are unleashed on the exhale, and the relaxing full-body effects that follow are often enough to soothe pain and stimulate the appetite.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.