  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blue Knight
Indica

Blue Knight

by Top Cut Farms

Top Cut Farms Cannabis Flower Blue Knight

Blue Knight

Blue Knight
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

Blue Knight, also known as "Blue Night" and "Blueberry Knight," is a rare indica-dominant marijuana strain with a noble lineage that stems from Blueberry and Kryptonite genetics. Hues of royal purple twist with deep blues and vivid greens in a visual display as multifaceted as its berry, vanilla aroma. Earthy, woody, and blueberry flavors are unleashed on the exhale, and the relaxing full-body effects that follow are often enough to soothe pain and stimulate the appetite.  

