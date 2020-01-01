Kaboom Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Mazar x Blueberry is a well-rounded indica-dominant hybrid that helps patients knock out pain and relax into sleep after a long day. The sativa side of this strain allows for a nice head high as well, but it isn’t overly hazy or unfocused. Mazar x Blueberry was created by Amsterdam’s Dutch Passion Seeds to combine the sweet fruity aroma of Blueberry with the growing strengths of the hardy, high-yielding Mazar. Great for indoor growing, Mazar x Blueberry plants will stay shorter and bushy, flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. If you’re looking for the California Mazar x Blueberry that has OG genetics, check out Mazar x Blueberry OG.