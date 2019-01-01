 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Grand Daddy Purple 500mg CBD Vaporizer Pen Cartridge

Grand Daddy Purple 500mg CBD Vaporizer Pen Cartridge

by TryTheCBD.com

$49.99MSRP

About this product

Each vaporizer cartridge comes with the following: *1ml 510 CCELL cartridge pre-filled with high-quality CBD in a TEC Temper base *Natural plant (not cannabis) terpenes based on favorite medical cannabis strain profiles. *500mg of CBD *0% THC.

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple

Granddaddy Purple
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.

Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

About this brand

