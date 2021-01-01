 Loading…

  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Alien Breath Sugar Wax 1g
Hybrid

Alien Breath Sugar Wax 1g

by Two Heads Co.

Two Heads Co. Concentrates Solvent Alien Breath Sugar Wax 1g

Alien Breath

Terpenes
  1. Ocimene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Alien Breath is a rich mixture of hybrid genetics. It crosses POGO (Purple Alien OG x Goji OG) and Berry Breath (Blackberry x Grateful Breath), and exemplifies strong OG elements alongside its tangy, fruity undertones. This plant has an average flowering time of 8 to 9 weeks, and has been known to flourish indoors. This esoteric cultivar is hard to find, but is well worth the search, as its unique terpene profile and robust effects are not to be missed.

